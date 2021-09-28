Punjab minister Razia Sultana resigns from CM Charanjit Channi's Cabinet in 'solidarity' with Navjot Sidhu

Chandigarh [India], September 28 (ANI): Punjab Cabinet Minister Razia Sultana resigned from his ministerial post on Tuesday in "solidarity" with party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who resigned as party's state unit chief.

In a letter to Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Sultana said she will continue to work for Congress as a worker.

"I, Razia Sultana, hereby resign as Cabinet Minister, Punjab in solidarity with Navjot Singh Sidhu, PPCC President and millions of Congress workers across the state. I will continue to work for the party as a worker in the best interest of Punjab. My heartfelt thanks to Sonia Gandhi ji, Congress President and Rahul Gandhi ji for their countless blessings on me and my family in hours of need," she stated.

Congress MLAs Razia Sultana, Vijay Inder Singla, Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Randeep Singh Nabha took oath as ministers in Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi-led new State Cabinet on Sunday.

Sultana represents the Malerkotla constituency in the Punjab Legislative Assembly.



Meanwhile, Gulzar Inder Chahal also resigned as Treasurer of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) following the resignation of the party's state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

While Sidhu in his letter stated, "The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress," Sidhu said in his letter after resigning.

Sidhu was appointed as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) on July 23.

Sidhu's resignation comes just before former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's visit to the national capital, who was visiting Delhi after he resigned on September 18.

The tussle in Punjab Congress escalated in August, the party's central leadership has sought to bury the hatchet by appointing Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Congress chief apparently against the desire of the Chief Minister. (ANI)

