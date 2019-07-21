Punjab: Navjot Singh Sidhu vacates his ministerial bungalow

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): A day after his resignation from the post of Cabinet minister was formally accepted by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Congress legislator Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday said to have vacated the ministerial bungalow.

"Have vacated the ministerial bungalow, handed it over to the Punjab Government," Sidhu tweeted.

Sidhu, an MLA from Amritsar East, was given Power, New and Renewable Energy Resources portfolio after a Cabinet reshuffle in June, had sent his resignation to Captain Amarinder on July 15.

The cricketer-turned-politician had earlier submitted his resignation letter to Rahul Gandhi instead of Amarinder Singh.

Singh and Sidhu had been at loggerheads since his controversial visit to Pakistan for the swearing-in ceremony of Imran Khan last year where he had hugged Pak Army Chief leading to a huge controversy back home.

The rift further widened during the General Elections when Sidhu and his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu accused Amarinder of having a hand in denying ticket to her from either Chandigarh or Amritsar Lok Sabha seat.

On June 6, the Congress leader was stripped of the portfolios of Local Government and Tourism and Culture by Chief Minister Singh after the party won eight parliamentary seats out of 13 in Punjab. (ANI)