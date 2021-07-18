Punjab political crisis: State Youth Congress President calls meeting on Monday

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 18 (ANI): Punjab Youth Congress President Brinder Singh Dhillon has called a key meeting on Monday in view of the rift between Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The district presidents will also attend the meeting on Monday at 4 pm at Chandigarh's Punjab Congress Bhawan.

He further added that in the resolution, the Youth Congress would appeal that whatever decision the party high-command would take, regarding Punjab, in view of the dignity and role of each leader, would be acceptable to all.

Dhillon, in a statement, said, "In this meeting, a resolution would be passed by the District Presidents and the Youth Congress team, and will be sent to the National President Sonia Gandhi and Indian Youth Congress President Srinivas Ji."

"It would also be appealed that whatever decision they want to take, should be taken expeditiously so that the party could resolve the important issues pertaining to the people of Punjab as soon as possible," he added.



Meanwhile, former Law Minister Dr Ashwani Kumar said that the decision of the Congress High Command to appoint Navjot Singh Sidhu as the new party chief in Punjab should be gracefully accepted by all in the interest of party unity.

In a series of tweets, the Congress leader said that reconciliation is the only forward from the Punjab Congress' ongoing crisis and a person is as important as the purpose they serve.

"The decision of the #Congress High Command to appoint @sherryontopp (Navjot Singh Sidhu) as the new Party chief in #Punjab should now be gracefully accepted by all in the interest of Party unity. This is a time to be united. There are no victors or losers. Reconciliation is the way forward," he tweeted.

He added, "All congresspersons will, hopefully, have a role to play in fighting an ideological battle. The CM (@capt_amarinder) and the incoming PPCC chief will need to pull together and for this purpose, magnanimity is expected on both sides."

Dhillon has appealed to all the District Presidents and the Punjab Youth Congress body, to arrive at Punjab Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh on Monday at 4 pm. (ANI)

