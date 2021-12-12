Punjab polls 2022: SAD's Sukhbir Badal announces Deputy CM will be from BSP if their alliance forms govt

Chandigarh [India], December 12 (ANI): Ahead of the Punjab Assembly election in 2022, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday announced if his party comes to power then the deputy chief minister will be from SAD's alliance partner Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

"A deputy CM will be from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) if SAD-BSP alliance comes to power in the next Assembly elections in Punjab," Badal said.



As part of the seat-sharing agreement, out of the total 117 Assembly seats in Punjab, SAD will contest 97 seats while BSP will field its candidates in 20 constituencies.

Punjab is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in 2022.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. (ANI)

