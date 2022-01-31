Punjab polls: Amarinder Singh to file nomination from Patialia seat today

Patiala (Punjab) [India], January 31 (ANI): Punjab Lok Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh sought blessings from the sword of Guru Gobind Singh before heading for filing the nomination from Patiala on Monday.

Amarinder Singh resigned as chief minister in September last year, subsequently left the Congress party and formed the Punjab Lok Congress.

After the Central government withdrew the three contentious farm laws, Amarinder Singh joined hands with BJP to contest the election in the state.



The PLC is contesting on 37 seats along with BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

Punjab will go to the poll on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.

Aam Aadmi Party had emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The SAD could manage to win only 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. (ANI)

