Punjab polls: Amit Shah offers prayers at Valmiki Temple, Durgiana Temple in Amritsar

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], February 13 (ANI): Ahead of Punjab Assembly elections, BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Sunday, offered prayers at Valmiki Temple and Durgiana Temple in Amritsar.

Shah will shortly be addressing a rally at Ranjit Avenue here.

Prior to this, he addressed public rallies at Ludhiana and Patiala.

Meanwhile, BJP MP from Mathura, Hema Malini, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal also campaigned in the state today.

Punjab will go to the Assembly polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, the Congress had won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government which had been in power for 10 years. (ANI)