Punjab polls: Congress couldn't supply water in 70 years, says Kejriwal

Jalalabad (Punjab) [India], February 18 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday slammed Congress saying that it could not provide water supply to villages in Punjab in 70 years.

Addressing a Nukkad Sabha (a street corner meeting) in Jalalabad, ahead of Assembly elections in the state, Kejriwal alleged that there no water supply in 150 villages in the Congress-ruled state.

"There's no water supply in 150 villages, don't know what they've (Congress) done in last 5 years, they couldn't even supply water in last 70 years but we'll ensure water supply to every village once our government is formed," he said.

Kejriwal has been campaigning in the pol-bound state for the past few days. He held a roadshow in Pathankot on Thursday. Earlier he also campaigned in Fatehgarh Churian of Gurdaspur district.

Kejriwal and the party's Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann conduct a roadshow in Jalandhar Cantt Assembly constituency on February 16.

Assembly polls for electing 117 assembly seats in Punjab will be held on February 20. The results will be declared on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, the Congress had won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats, ousting the SAD-BJP government, which had been in power for 10 years. (ANI)