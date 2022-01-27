Punjab Polls: Congress leader Jagmohan Singh Kang accuses CM Channi of irregularities in ticket allotment

Chandigarh [India], January 27 (ANI): Punjab Congress leader Jagmohan Singh Kang on Thursday said that he had requested Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to give him the election ticket from Kharar constituency, but instead Channi gave it to his close aide.

"I asked Channi for a ticket from Kharar seat to contest Punjab Assembly elections, but he opposed me and misled the high command. He has given the ticket from Kharar to his close aide," Jagmohan Singh Kang told ANI.

The senior Congress leader also alleged that Channi has given this ticket to Vijay Sharma Tinku from Ropar. Tinku is the owner of a liquor shop and has criminal cases registered against him, Kang said.

"I am sure that he (Channi) will charge crores of rupees for giving this ticket to the candidate," he added.



"However, I will fight against Channi as an independent candidate. I have been voted to power three times and have serving the Congress party for more than 40 years," he added.

Kang challenged Channi and said, "I will request people here that they have voted me three times. Channi deceived me. I will visit door to door and request people not to vote for Channi."

Jagmohan Singh Kang requested the party's chief Sonia Gandhi to allot election tickets from the Assembly constituency of Kharar-52 to his son Yadavindra S Kang.

He said, "CM Channi is opposing us out of professional jealousy." He warned of taking a drastic step.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 and the counting of the votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

