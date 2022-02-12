Punjab polls: Kartarpur corridor became possible because of PM Modi, says Nadda

Balachaur (Punjab) [India], February 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Saturday said Kartarpur corridor became possible because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he made sure that the devotes can visit Gurdwara in Punjab to offer prayers.

"Kartarpur corridor was possible because of our PM. He spent Rs 120 cr on its construction to make sure that the devotes can visit the gurdwara to offer prayer," said Nadda in a public meeting in Punjab's Balachaur.

He further claimed that no one has worked for the development of Sikhs and farmers as much as PM Modi did.



"Previous government taxed 'langar' in gurudwara. PM Modi did the work of making 'langar' tax-free in India," he added.

The Kartarpur Corridor, which links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district, reopened on Wednesday. It was closed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The visa-free 4.7-kilometre long corridor joins the Indian border to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. It became operational in 2019. (ANI)

