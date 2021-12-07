Punjab Polls: Navjot Singh Sidhu asks Arvind Kejriwal 'how will you finance freebies promised by AAP?'

Chandigarh [India], December 7 (ANI): Punjab Pradesh Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday attacked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal over his promise of providing various freebies in Punjab if AAP comes to power in the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls.

Sidhu took to Twitter to demand that Kejriwal reveal how he would back AAP's various promises.

"Punjabis want to know Arvind Kejriwal, How'll you finance freebies you announce daily? Stop fooling People, if you can't provide basic economic backing for promises. Punjabis deserve Income not Bheekh - Punjab Model is Model to provide income and opportunities for all Punjabis," tweeted Sidhu.



This follows after Delhi Chief Minister promised free coaching to the students of the Scheduled Caste (SC), free medical services and Rs 1000 per month to SC women aged above 18 years in Punjab.

"I have five promises for the people from Scheduled Caste. We will provide free education for children, free coaching for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Medical and Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), free foreign education for college students, free medical service, Rs 1000 for women above 18 years per month," said AAP National Convener.

Earlier, AAP chief Kejriwal had also announced 300 units of free electricity to every family in Punjab.

Punjab Assembly elections are scheduled early next year.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. (ANI)

