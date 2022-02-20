Punjab polls: Today People voted to seal their own fate, says AAP's CM candidate Bhagwant Mann

Dhuri (Punjab) [India], February 20 (ANI): On the day of assembly polls in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said that for years people of Punjab have been voting to seal the fate of candidates, today people of the state voted to seal their own fate.

"Today people of Punjab are sealing their fate for the next 40-50 years. Earlier they used to do this for others, today they are doing this for themselves," said Mann.

Mann who is contesting the 2022 polls from Dhuri constituency further added that "Public is supreme in a democracy. Not only in Dhuri but the mood of the public is same across Punjab. People have suffered enough, now is the time to bring change. We will win and form government in the state with a huge majority."

Over the allegations made by Kumar Vishwas on AAP's links with separatist organizations, Mann said "they do this two-three days before the elections, let them do it. It doesn't matter."

Further, on being asked about the opposition questioning AAP over the allegations levelled by Vishwas, Mann said they are annoyed by the possibility of losing election from AAP.



Voting for 117 constituencies in Punjab took place on Sunday.

In Punjab, over 2.14 crore voters decided the fate of 1,304 candidates who are in the fray from 117 constituencies.

Punjab is witnessing a multi-corner contest this time with Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance and the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party-former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress party as key players.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member House whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats.

The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)

