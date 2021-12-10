Punjab: Sucha Singh Chhotepur returns to SAD, to contest polls from Batala

Chandigarh [India], December 10 (ANI): Former Punjab Convener of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Sucha Singh Chhotepur on Thursday joined Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ahead of the state Assembly elections.

Welcoming him into the party, SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal appointed him as the Vice-President of Akali Dal and announced his candidature from the Batala constituency, informed the press release.

Terming Chhotepur's return a symbol of the strength of Panthak forces and the spirit of peace and communal harmony in Punjab, Badal said, "Chhotepur has always been the pride of Punjab and has done hard work to expose the conspiracy of outsiders to divide the people of the state into communal lines."



"Today I am deeply satisfied that all the main workers of the party have returned," Badal added.

Interacting with the media persons on the occasion, Chhotepur said, "Punjab's unique cultural identity as well as the future of peace, progress and prosperity is under threat of a three-pronged attack by non-Punjabi, vicious "invaders" (Dhadvi)."

Taking a jibe at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, Chhotepur said that Kejriwal himself is interested in becoming the Punjab Chief Minister.

Earlier in August 2017, AAP sacked Chhotepur from his post of Punjab Convener. (ANI)

