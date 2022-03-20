Punjab: Sunil Jakhar lauds Bhagwant Mann for "coming of age to chagrin of AAP bosses in Delhi"

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Former Punjab unit chief of Congress Sunil Jakhar on Sunday took a potshot at Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, saying that the state Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is coming out of the shadow of the top leadership of his party.

Hailing Mann for "coming to age already", the Congress leader said that Punjab deserves a self-administered Chief Minister, who's not remote-controlled.

Taking to Twitter, Jakhar shared a picture of the oath ceremony of the Punjab Cabinet and said, "Seems Bhagwant Mann has come of age already, much to the chagrin of AAP bosses in Delhi. That explains the absence of even the two regents, what to talk of Supremo himself, at the oath ceremony. It's good, as Punjab deserves a CM who's own boss, and isn't remote-controlled."



Ten Punjab ministers were sworn-in on Saturday.



After the Congress was decimated in Punjab, senior leaders were seen showering praise on Bhagwant Mann.

A day after Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu quit as party unit chief in Punjab, he showered praise on Mann for "unfurling a new anti-Mafia era" in the state.

Sidhu had taken to Twitter to extend greetings to Mann, a day after he assumed the office of the Chief Minister, and expressed hope of Punjab's revival on the path of "pro-people policies. "The happiest man is the one from whom no one expects ... Bhagwant Mann unfurls a new anti-Mafia era in Punjab with a mountain of expectations ...hope he rises to the occasion, brings back Punjab on the revival path with pro-people policies ... best always," Sidhu tweeted.

Earlier on March 16, Congress MP Manish Tewari had thanked Mann for inviting him to his swearing-in ceremony. However, the Lok Sabha MP from Punjab's Anandpur Sahib said he could not attend the ceremony due to the Parliament session.

Tewari had also claimed that he was not invited to Charanjit Singh Channi 's swearing-in ceremony on September 20 last year.

The AAP recorded a landslide victory in the recently concluded Punjab Assembly polls winning 92 seats, sidelining most of its rivals. (ANI)

