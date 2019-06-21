Punjab urges Meghalaya to ensure 'early, amicable resolution' on Sikh settlers issue

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], June 20 (ANI): Punjab government on Thursday urged Meghalaya to ensure "early and amicable one-time resolution" to the issue of Sikh settlers.

A high-level Punjab delegation visiting Shillong has also requested that the High Powered Committee (HPC) that was formed by the Meghalaya government on the issue, should take into account "all genuine concerns" of the Sikh families before reaching any conclusion.

The delegation was sent by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh after reports surfaced that the Punjabis settled in Meghalaya have received “threats” from local terrorist organisations, which warned them of dire consequences if they resisted the state government’s attempts to evict them.

The delegation, headed by Punjab Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was sent to assess the ground situation in the wake of threats.

They also handed Amarinder's letter to his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma and the state home minister James K Sangma.

The delegation also warned that any arbitrary action taken by local authorities to evacuate the settlers would be in gross violation of the right to movement and freedom of the Sikh community

Meanwhile, James assured that all efforts would be made to protect the Sikhs in Meghalya.

He also told the visiting delegation that Chief Minister Sangma is in constant touch with Amarinder, while personally monitoring and reviewing the situation.

Besides Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, the group included MP Jasbir Singh Gill, along with MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid and Kulbir Singh Zira. Special Secretary Planning D S Mangat also accompanied the delegation. (ANI)



