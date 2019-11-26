Puri's slip of tongue becomes Tiwari's headache as congratulations pour in for becoming CM candidate

New Delhi [India], Nov 25 (ANI): Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari received rather unwarranted comments from fellow lawmakers at the Lok Sabha on Monday- a day after Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri called for making him the next chief minister of Delhi.

As the Parliament assembled for the day, Tiwari was hugged and given best wishes by the leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Several other MPs from the Congress and other parties too gathered at the entrance of the Parliament building to offer their best wishes to the Delhi BJP chief, which left everyone amused.

Earlier on Sunday, clarifying on his earlier statement that BJP will contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections under the leadership of Manoj Tiwari, senior BJP leader and Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the party has not nominated anyone for the post of Chief minister so far.

"The BJP is poised for victory in Delhi. The party has not nominated anyone for the post of Chief minister so far. Shri Manoj Tiwari is the Chairman. The party is working enthusiastically under his leadership. My statement meant that the BJP would win the forthcoming elections with huge votes under his leadership," Puri had said.

While addressing Sahari Kendra Pramukh Sammelan in New Delhi, Puri had stated in the morning that the party will contest the upcoming Assembly elections under the leadership of its state unit chief Manoj Tiwari and added: "we will rest only after making him the Chief Minister."

Assembly elections in the capital are due early next year. During 2013 Assembly polls, the BJP had placed its bets on Harsh Vardhan while in 2015 elections, the party had declared Puducherry governor Kiran Bedi as its Chief Minister. (ANI)