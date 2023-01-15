Quota issue: Karnataka CM says justice will be done to Panchamasali community

Harihar (Karnataka) [India], January 14 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai, promised that justice will be done to the Panchamasali community.

He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Raitha Samavesh and Hara Jathra 2023 organised by Panchamasali Jagadguru Peeta, at Harihar. The CM said that the farming community must be given strength for which social justice is required to provide them with their rightful share.

"We are not bothered about criticism and will give your share as social responsibility. At the same time, we have to ensure that injustice is not done. We will see to it that you get your right share permanently. An effective argument will be made in court, our decision will be presented and tread next step accordingly," he said.



"The development of the society will benefit thousands of students. The government has given Rs 50 crore to the Kittur Development Authority and has also treated both Sangolli Rayanna, Valmiki Peeta and others equally," said the Chief Minister.

Saying that the process of providing reservation to the community is well within the ambit of law, he said that the government's wish is to ensure social justice and it must be decided constitutionally and within the Ambit of law.

"This is not politics. They have put two steps ahead in the right direction to do justice to the society. For this reason, they want it to be in Category 2," he added.

"Giving a deadline will not work out. The government will accept all the criticism in the right spirit and do justice," he said. (ANI)

