Radha Mohan Singh appointed national election officer for BJP's organisational polls

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): BJP president Amit Shah has appointed party Radhamohan Singh, former Union Minister and sitting MP, the national election officer for conducting the party's organisational polls.

Former Union Minister Hansraj Ahir from Maharashtra, Vinod Sonkar, party MP from Uttar Pradesh, and CT Ravi, MLA from Karnataka, as the national co-election officers for conducting the organisational polls.

A letter from the party general secretary Arun Singh on Friday said: "As per the decision of the previous meeting of BJP's Working Committee, BJP president Ami Shah has appointed election officers and co-election officers for the party's organisation polls with immediate effect." (ANI)

