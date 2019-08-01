Raebareli accident: 3 police personnel suspended

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Three police personnel, including two women, appointed for the security of Unnao rape survivor, have been suspended by the Uttar Pradesh administration in connection with the Raebareli accident.

"Three officials, including two lady constables, have been suspended," said Unnao Superintendent of Police (SP), MP Verma without mentioning names of the officials suspended.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a prime accused in the Unnao rape case, was expelled from the BJP.

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked CBI to investigate within seven days the accident in which the Unnao rape survivor was seriously injured along with her lawyer while two of her aunts were killed in Rae Bareli on Sunday.

The top court also ordered the transfer of all cases related to the Unnao rape incident from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

"Taking into account the ground stated in transfer petition, and letter to the CJI, we order the transfer of all the cases from the CBI court in Uttar Pradesh to Delhi," the Court said.

The Supreme Court also set a 45-day deadline to complete the trial. The designated judge in Delhi will commence the trial on a day-to-day basis and complete the trial within 45 days, ordered a bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi.

The Court also directed the Uttar Pradesh government to provide Rs 25 lakh as interim compensation to the victim.

On July 28, a truck rammed into the vehicle in which the Unnao rape survivor, her counsel and two aunts were travelling to Raebareli. While she and her lawyer sustained grievous injuries, her aunts were killed on the spot.

The Uttar Pradesh Police filed a case of murder against Sengar and nine others in connection with the accident. Probe in the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday after which the CBI registered a case in connection with the rape survivor's accident in Raebareli.

Sengar, a legislator from Bangermau in Unnao district, had allegedly raped the girl at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job. He is currently lodged in Sitapur district jail. (ANI)

