Raebareli: Priyanka meets Modern Coach Factory workers protesting against 'privatisation'

Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday met the workers of Modern Coach Factory (MCF) here, who are agitating against the factory's "privatisation".

During the protest, some people were seen donning black shirts with the slogan 'Revoke corporatisation of MCF'.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, who represents Raebareli in the Lok Sabha, had on July 1 raised the issue in the House and said that the "privatisation" will lead to thousands of people getting unemployed.

"It will be against the objectives for which the plant was set up. The real concern is that they have chosen the MCF for the experiment," the Raebareli MP had said.

A day after she raised the issue, Railway Minister admitted in the House that the government was moving towards corporatisation of production units, including MCF.

The move will offer jobs, bring investments and ensure growth, Goyal had said.

Workers in the factory have been staging a protest ever since the government made the announcement.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Gandhi also visited the residence of Congress MLA from Raebareli, Aditi Singh, whose father Akhilesh Singh had passed away on August 19.(ANI)

