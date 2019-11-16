Rafale row: Youth Congress workers denounce BJP for demanding apology from Rahul

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Youth Congress workers staged a protest against the BJP over latter party's demand of seeking an apology from Rahul Gandhi for allegedly misleading the nation over Rafale deal.

Youth Congress workers gathered outside BJP office here and raised slogans against the party for demanding an apology from their leader Rahul Gandhi.

They also opposed the Centre's decision to withdraw of Special Protection Group security cover provided to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi.

Earlier today, BJP workers tore posters of Rahul Gandhi during their protest demanding an apology from the Congress leader for alleging irregularities on the part of the government in Rafale deal.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court dismissed a clutch of petitions seeking review of its December 2018 order upholding the validity of purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.

Soon after the verdict, senior BJP minister demanded that Rahul Gandhi, who raised the Rafale issue on almost every rally during the Lok Sabha elections, apologise for misleading the nation.

Gandhi was president of the Congress during the Lok Sabha elections and had promised an investigation into the Rafale deal had Congress come to power. (ANI)

