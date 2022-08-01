Raghav Chadha gives suspension notice in RS to discuss MSP issue

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha has given a suspension notice under rule 267 on the issues related to proper implementation of Minimum Support Price, withdrawal of cases registered against farmers and killings in Lakhimpur Kheri.

"I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) of my intention to move the following motion for suspension of business listed for August 2022," wrote Chadha to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

The AAP leader wrote, "That this house do suspend Zero Hour and other relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to have a discussion on the non-fulfilment of commitments made to farm unions by the central government, the commitment made by the government on guaranteed MSP, withdrawal of cases registered against farmers, punishing the perpetrators of Lakhimpur Kheri massacre, and the deteriorating condition of farmers."



On Sunday, farmers across Punjab held a four-hour 'Rail Roko' protest from 11 am to 3 pm on Sunday in response to a call given for a nationwide protest by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella group comprising around 40 farm organisations, to primarily demand the implementation of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The SKM has also decided to hold a protest against the Punjab government on August 3 over several issues, including the non-payment of sugarcane dues and compensation for cotton crop damaged by whitefly. Notably, AAP is in power in Punjab.

Meanwhile, the Monsoon Session of Parliament began on July 18 and will continue till August 12.

On July 26, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla suspended four Congress members for the rest of the monsoon session for unruly behaviour and disrupting the proceedings of the House. The suspended MPs, along with other opposition members, were protesting with placards and shouting slogans against price rise and ignored repeated warnings from the Speaker. The four suspended Congress MPs are Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani and TN Prathapan. (ANI)

