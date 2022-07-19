Raghav Chadha gives suspension of business notice in RS to discuss over MSP committee

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday gave the suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over problems in the MSP Committee that was constituted for the welfare of farmers and demands discussion on it.

In the notice to the Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, Chadha wrote, "I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) of my intention to move the following motion for suspension of business listed for 19th July 2022: That this house suspends Zero Hour and other relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to have a discussion on the Committee on MSP constituted by Government of India which is anti-farmer and violates the principles of federalism through non -representation of States, especially Punjab."

"It is pertinent to note that most of the members of the above-mentioned committee had extended their support to the three draconian farm laws which were later withdrawn by the Government. Also, some of them are active members of the ruling political party. Therefore, one cannot expect them to do justice to the cause of farmers," Chadha wrote.



The government on Monday formed a committee on Minimum Support Price (MSP), eight months after it promised to set up such a panel while withdrawing the three contentious farm laws. Former agriculture secretary Sanjay Agrawal will be the chairman of the committee.

The government has made a provision to include three members from Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) as part of the committee but the farm organisation has so far not given any names to be part of the panel. Under the umbrella of SKM, thousands of farmers had held around one year-long agitation at Delhi borders and forced the government to withdraw the farm laws.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced on July 18 and will continue till August 12. There will be 18 sittings during the Session.

This session is important given the fact that the Presidential Election and the Vice Presidential Election will be held during this period. The Presidential Election will also be held on Monday while the Vice Presidential election will be held on August 6.

Price rise, the Agnipath scheme and unemployment are some of the issues which are likely to be raised by the Opposition during the Monsoon session. (ANI)

