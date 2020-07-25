Rahul alleges BJP conspiracy to topple Rajasthan government, urges Governor to call assembly session

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the BJP of a conspiracy to bring down party government in Rajasthan and said the state Governor should call an assembly session so that the truth comes out before people.

Gandhi's remarks have come amid a factional fight in the state Congress between camps led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

"There is a rule of Constitution and law in the country. The governments are formed and run on the basis of majority given by the masses. BJP's conspiracy of toppling the Rajasthan government is clear. It is an insult to the eight crore people of Rajasthan. The Governor should convene a session of the state assembly so that the truth can come out before people," he said.

Rajasthan plunged into a political crisis after differences between Pilot and Gehlot came out in the open.

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi has sent disqualification notices to Pilot and 18 MLAs. Pilot and MLAs supporting him have approached the Rajasthan High Court against the notices. (ANI)

