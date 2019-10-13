Congress leader Rahul Gandhi address a political rally in Mumbai on Sunday. Photo/ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi address a political rally in Mumbai on Sunday. Photo/ANI

Rahul asks PM Modi, Fadnavis to speak about PMC Bank scam

ANI | Updated: Oct 13, 2019 22:45 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should speak about the Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank scam instead of diverting the people's attention from real issues.
"Fadnavis ji and Modi ji should also speak two words about the PMC Bank scam. Who was the director of that bank? Whose relatives were given the money? Who gave the money? Talk about it too. But no, their goal is to snatch money from the poor and give it to the rich. They are diverting the people from real issues," he said while addressing an election rally here.
According to the police, the PMC Bank officials gave loans to HDIL between 2008 and 2019 despite no repayment of the previous loans. Due to this, the RBI has imposed a tap on the withdrawal limit.
Commenting on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her statement that 'GST has flaws but it is law now', Gandhi said: "Demonetisation and Gabbar Singh Tax have made the economy worse ... Some days back the Finance Minister said GST is the law, and it cannot be changed now."
"MNREGA was also the law, but they changed them. They are also going to change the Tribal Bills, but they will not change the Gabbar Singh Tax," he added.
The Congress leader alleged that the Prime Minister waived off the loans of Rs 5,50,000 lakh crore of 15-20 people but is not writing off farm loans.
"Ask anyone about Pune's automobile factories, the diamond industry in Gujarat, leather industry, everyone will say that Narendra Modi ruined them," he said.
The Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad compared the BJP with the Britishers alleging that the ruling party is dividing the country.
"The BJP is dividing the country the way Britishers did. Just as the British used to steal money, the BJP is stealing money from the poor and giving it to the rich. You all have to stand together and stop this injustice," he said.
The Congress party is contesting Maharashtra Assembly polls in alliance with the NCP. The state will go to polls on October 21. The counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:38 IST

Goa: Mobile app not compulsory to submit record of liquor transaction

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): After criticism from the opposition over the use of mobile app for submitting liquor transaction in the state, Goa government on Sunday clarified that the application is not compulsory at present and licensees are free to maintain records in a physical manner.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:35 IST

RTC staffs carry out candlelight march in memory of Srinivas...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Road Transport Corporation (RTC) employees carried out a candlelight march in the city here on Sunday in remembrance of driver Srinivas Reddy, who died after immolating himself during a protest.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:31 IST

Union Minister Prahlad Patel attends BRICS Culture Ministers' meeting

Curitiba [Brazil], October 13 (ANI): Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Sunday participated in BRICS Culture Ministers' meeting held in Curitiba, Brazil.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:30 IST

PM Modi's niece didn't reveal her identity while lodging...

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Delhi Police on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's niece approached the police station like a normal complainant and they acted promptly without even knowing the fact that the victim was related to a VIP.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:29 IST

CM reviews preparations for Vibrant Goa Summit 2019

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday evening reviewed preparations for Vibrant Goa Summit 2019 at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Bambolim.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:28 IST

RTC employees to continue protest despite KCR's disproval

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Road Transport Corporation (RTC) employees have decided to continue their protest despite Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's disproval.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:03 IST

Giriraj Singh bats for law to control population

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh along with RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Sunday took part in 'Samadhan Padayatra' and called for a law to control the population in the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:03 IST

Telangana: Another RTC employee attempts suicide, protests...

Warangal Rural (Telangana) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): A day after a striking Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) staffer set himself ablaze, another employee allegedly attempted suicide in Warangal before he was stopped by the police.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 22:51 IST

Dedicated dengue wards in govt hospitals, all efforts being...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey on Sunday said that there are dedicated wards for dengue patients in every government hospitals in the state and all efforts are being made to tackle the menace.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 22:51 IST

TN: 3,000 kg sea cucumbers seized near Poomarichan island, 2 detained

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): A team of forest personnel from Mandapam Forest Range on Sunday seized 3,000 kg of sea cucumbers from a boat near Poomarichan island in Rameswaram here and detained two fishermen.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 22:44 IST

U'Khand: Eight dead, five injured after vehicle falls into Kail river

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Eight people died, five others were injured and one person was missing after a vehicle fell into Kail river in Tharali Tehsil on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 22:23 IST

Army jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pak in J-K's Uri

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): An Army jawan was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Sunday.

Read More
iocl