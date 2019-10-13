Rahul asks PM Modi, Fadnavis to speak about PMC Bank scam

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should speak about the Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank scam instead of diverting the people's attention from real issues.

"Fadnavis ji and Modi ji should also speak two words about the PMC Bank scam. Who was the director of that bank? Whose relatives were given the money? Who gave the money? Talk about it too. But no, their goal is to snatch money from the poor and give it to the rich. They are diverting the people from real issues," he said while addressing an election rally here.

According to the police, the PMC Bank officials gave loans to HDIL between 2008 and 2019 despite no repayment of the previous loans. Due to this, the RBI has imposed a tap on the withdrawal limit.

Commenting on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her statement that 'GST has flaws but it is law now', Gandhi said: "Demonetisation and Gabbar Singh Tax have made the economy worse ... Some days back the Finance Minister said GST is the law, and it cannot be changed now."

"MNREGA was also the law, but they changed them. They are also going to change the Tribal Bills, but they will not change the Gabbar Singh Tax," he added.

The Congress leader alleged that the Prime Minister waived off the loans of Rs 5,50,000 lakh crore of 15-20 people but is not writing off farm loans.

"Ask anyone about Pune's automobile factories, the diamond industry in Gujarat, leather industry, everyone will say that Narendra Modi ruined them," he said.

The Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad compared the BJP with the Britishers alleging that the ruling party is dividing the country.

"The BJP is dividing the country the way Britishers did. Just as the British used to steal money, the BJP is stealing money from the poor and giving it to the rich. You all have to stand together and stop this injustice," he said.

The Congress party is contesting Maharashtra Assembly polls in alliance with the NCP. The state will go to polls on October 21. The counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)