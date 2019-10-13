Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing an election rally in Latur, Maharashtra, on Sunday. Photo/ANI
Rahul asks PM Modi if he raised Doklam issue with Chinese President

ANI | Updated: Oct 13, 2019 19:52 IST

Latur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's informal summit with President Xi Jinping, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asked if he raised the issue of Doklam with his Chinese counterpart.
"He was sitting with the Chinese President yesterday. Both are sitting together on a table. Has Modi asked him about Doklam? Their Army came into India. Nobody asked this question. 'Make in India' is finished. Chinese companies are in India," said Rahul while addressing a public rally here.
"Everything you purchase, you will see 'Made in China' written over it. Has Modi asked the Chinese President this question? Factories in India are shutting down daily and Chinese youths are getting employment," he said.
Indian and Chinese Army personnel were engaged in an eyeball to eyeball confrontation during the 72-day standoff at Doklam plateau in 2017.
The second informal summit between Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Jinping took place in the historic city of Mamallapuram from October 11 to 12.
The Congress leader hit out at the Prime Minister, saying that he is diverting the people from real issues.
"In the media, you will not read or hear about unemployment and drought. But you will see Modi is in Corbett Park, talk of moon...You will not see the issues of people in the media. Modi and Amit Shah are working to divert people's attention from real issues," he said.
Gandhi said that India has the highest unemployment rate in 45 years. "2000 factories have closed. The automobile sector is ruined. All industries are collapsing but Modi will not speak a word about it," he added.
Continuing his attack, the Congress leader also said that sending a rocket to the moon will not feed the youths of the country.
"Crores of youths in the country are unemployed. When the election comes, they don't talk about it. Youths are saying that they don't have any future. On the other side, he (Modi) will say look towards the moon. India has sent a rocket. It is good," he said.
In a veiled reference to India's moon mission Chandrayaan -2, Gandhi continued: "Congress had founded ISRO. Rocket did not go there in two days. It took years, and Narendra Modi ji is taking its benefit. Sending a rocket to the moon will not feed the youths of the country."
The Congress leader said that they have destroyed the Indian economy. "They will talk about Kashmir, Article 370, moon but they will not utter a single word on real issues," he said.
The Congress party is contesting Maharashtra Assembly polls in alliance with the NCP. The state will go to polls on October 21. The counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)

