Rahul can never become 'Savarkar' even if he takes several births: RSS

New Delhi [India], Dec 15 (ANI): RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Sunday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cannot become 'Savarkar' even if he takes several births and he should not insult Mahatma Gandhi using his surname "Gandhi".

"Britishers used to be afraid of Savarkar that's why he was given life imprisonment twice. Rahul can never even be close to the personality of Savarkar. He rightly said that he is no Savarkar, whether he said to disrespect (Savarkar) or insult him," Kumar told ANI.

"Rahul can never be Savarkar. He has to take many births to become Savarkar till then he wouldn't be like him. 'Gandhi' associated with Rahul is disrespect of Gandhi word. He should not disrespect Gandhi using his surname. He can also never Gandhi or Savarkar. The nation is hurt (due to his statement)," he said.

Addressing a Congress rally 'Bharat Bachao' on Saturday, Gandhi said he would not apologise for his "rape in India" remark as his name is not Rahul Savarkar.

"I was asked by the BJP in Parliament yesterday to apologize for the comment. I was asked to apologize for something which is right. My name is not Rahul Savarkar. My name is Rahul Gandhi. I will never apologize for truth," the Congress leader said.

Reacting to Gandhi's statement, Savarkar's grandson Ranjit has said that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray should beat Gandhi publicly for 'insulting' his grandfather. (ANI)

