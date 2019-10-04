Rahul Gandhi at the protest site in Wayanad, Kerala on Friday.
Rahul ditches kurta-pyjama, dons new look for Wayanad visit

ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 11:49 IST

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seems to have bid adieu to his trademark kurta-pyjama, at least, when he is in his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad.
Rahul on Friday joined the youth of his constituency who have been protesting against the travel ban on National Highway 766. While his public outreach in the constituency is not new, what stood out in this visit was his attire. Ditching the all-white kurta-pyjama, the former party president opted for a half-sleeved white shirt and a black trouser with sports shoes. Gandhi's white shirt was similar to the ones worn by his party colleagues from the state who joined him on stage.
In the new look, he flaunted a little longer than usual hair and a light stubble.

Unlike most other Indian politicians, Gandhi changes his look in accordance with the event he is attending. During Lok Sabha poll campaigning in March, he was seen wearing a grey polo T-shirt, jeans and sneakers at Chennai's Stella Maris College.

When the 48-year-old came to Kerala in August after rain and floods devastated the state, he donned a t-shirt with track pants and shoes.

However, during his first visit to Wayanad constituency after polls in June, the leader was clad in his stale white kurta-pyjama.

Earlier in 2018, the Gandhi scion had sported a pair of dad jeans and a jacket during his 12-day pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. He also wore a pair of sunglasses and a snapback cap.

Gandhi had also campaigned in North East wearing a quilted jacket which the BJP said was from luxury label Burberry. The BJP had jabbed Gandhi for wearing the jacket which they said cost a whopping Rs 70,000.

(ANI)

