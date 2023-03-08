"Rahul, don't feel bad, BJP will win next LS polls": UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Lucknow (UP) [India], March 8 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya participated in Holi celebrations at his residence in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Many people and party workers joined Maurya in the celebration of the festival of colours.

Speaking to ANI while immersing in Holi celebrations, Maruya said, "We usually say 'please don't feel bad, it's Holi'. So on this occasion of Holi, let no one feel bad. We have just one wish this Holi -- it is to win 80 out of 80 (Lok Sabha) seats in UP (in the next general elections) so that Narendra Modi could return as Prime Minister by a handsome margin."

Maurya said he was optimistic that the BJP will cross the 400 mark and storm back to power at the Centre.

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remark on the "end of democracy in India" in London, Maurya said while democracy hasn't ended in India, the Congress certainly has.

"There's nothing Rahul Gandhi can do now as the Congress cannot be saved. The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' also ended in a spectacular failure. The recent poll results (in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya) are further proof of where the Congress is heading," Maurya said.

Maurya added, "Rahul, please don't feel bad, it's Holi and the BJP will come back to power again in 2024, winning all of the 400 seats. Narendra Modi will be the PM again."

Signing off, Maurya also conveyed his best wishes to the people on Holi. (ANI)