Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP over Ankita Bhandari murder case, says "crime and arrogance" synonymous with the party

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Amid the row over the Ankita Bhandari murder case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said "crime and arrogance" have become synonymous with the ruling party at the Centre.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "Crime and arrogance have become synonymous with BJP. No embarrassment, no words, just silence, the Prime Minister's message is clear - women should not expect anything from him."

The body of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari who was reported missing a few days ago was recovered on Saturday from the Chilla canal in Rishikesh.

Pulkit Arya, son of expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya is accused the in the Ankita Bhandari murder case. Ankita used to work as a receptionist at the Vanatara resort in Rishikesh owned by Pulkit Arya.

Three persons, including Pulkit Arya, were arrested on Friday after they confessed to having pushed Ankita into the canal after an altercation.

Anger over the Ankita Bhandari death case poured onto the streets as the locals on Sunday blocked the Badrinath Rishikesh highway area in front of the base hospital where Ankita's remains are kept.

The administration team tried clearing the jam caused due to the barricading.

The masses demanded the post-mortem report of the deceased and capital punishment for the culprits.

The local market was shut on Sunday as people showed solidarity ahead of Ankita Bhandari's funeral. Traders of Srinagar kept their business establishments wholly closed.

The development came ahead of Ankita's funeral in Garhwal, Srinagar.

Earlier, the family of the deceased refused to perform the last rites as they demanded the handing over of the post-mortem report.



The administration on the other hand tried convincing Ankita's family.

Earlier on Saturday, the Vanatara resort in Rishikesh was set on fire by angry locals.

Anger over the horrific crime poured onto streets in other parts of Uttarakhand as well as locals jammed the bus station in Pauri. Protestors also gheraoed the District Magistrate's office in Pauri.

"We won't conduct her last rites until her post-mortem report is given. We saw in her provisional report that she was beaten up and thrown in a river. But we're awaiting the final report," said Ajay Singh Bhandari, brother of Ankita Bhandari.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the Ankita murder case from every angle and the investigation will not be influenced.

Speaking to ANI, CM Dhami said that all the evidence related to this murder is safe and that there will be no attempt to destroy it.

The Chief Minister said that all the evidence related to this murder is safe. He said he will ensure that there will be no attempt to destroy evidence.

The SIT on Sunday told ANI that her Whatsapp chats were also being probed.

As per reports a WhatsApp chat has come to the fore in the investigation. According to police sources, in this chat, Ankita is telling her friend that the resort's owner is pressuring her to provide 'extra service' to the guests. There is a lot of anger among people after the murder of the receptionist. The SIT in charge of Ankita Bhandari's murder case, DIG PR Devi, told ANI that Ankita's WhatsApp chats that have surfaced are also being probed.

As per a viral chat, it is alleged that it was being said that the guest would get 'extra service' for Rs 10,000. In the WhatsApp chat, there is talk of providing 'extra service' in the name of providing spa treatment at the Vanatara Resort.

An employee at the resort also alleged that Ankita Bhandari had called him crying on September 17 and asked him to take her bags out of the resort. He also confirmed that he saw Ankita at around 3 PM with three other people while only the rest of them returned except Ankita.

He also confirmed that the owner Pulkit Arya's brother Ankit Arya came at 8 am on September 18 and talked about preparing dinner for four people. He said he would have dinner in Ankita's room. This was countered by the employee as he said that the service boy can make the dinner; however, the resort's helper alleged that Ankit wanted to mislead the staff as Ankita had not returned. (ANI)

