Rahul Gandhi attends virtual meeting with Bihar Congress leaders ahead of state assembly polls

By Siddharth Sharma

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday held a virtual meeting with leaders of the party leaders of Bihar unit ahead of the State Assembly elections.

According to the sources present in the meeting, Rahul assured the party leaders that he will give his full time in the campaigning for the assembly elections. He also said that the matter regarding seat-sharing should be decided later.

"We will fight the elections and form the government," he said while stressing that work needs to be done on the ground.

The meeting lasted for three hours, of which Rahul was present for only about one hour.

During the meeting, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar, said: "Ram Vilas Paswan is talking to me."

His remarks have given rise to the speculation of whether Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan is trying to contact the Congress ahead of the State elections.

According to sources present in the meeting, Akhilesh also said, "Ram Vilas Paswan is calling but I cannot find time to talk to the top leadership of the party on this issue."

However, Rahul Gandhi did not react to this. (ANI)