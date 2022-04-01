Rahul Gandhi calls K'taka 'natural Congress state', says party will come back with majority

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 1 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is on a two-day visit to Karnataka, on Friday said it is a 'natural Congress state' and exuded confidence that the party will come to power with a majority of over 150 seats in Assembly elections due to be held next year.

He further said that the party will bring Karnataka back on the track of development if voted to power in the state.

"Karnataka has always had the spirit of the Congress party. This is a natural state of Congress. We should be very clear in our mind that we will get not less than 150 seats. We will bring Karnataka back on the track of development," Gandhi said while addressing an event here.

He further slammed the BJP-led ruling party of Karnataka alleging that it is the "most corrupt" government in the country. Rahul Gandhi said that BJP is working on a financial transfer mechanism.

"The most corrupt government in the country is the Karnataka government. BJP is working on a financial transfer mechanism. Take money from the poor and give it to a handful of rich businessmen in the country," he stated.



Continuing his attacks on the BJP ahead of the Karnataka polls, Rahul Gandhi also alleged that India's economy has 'collapsed' with the increasing unemployment and inflation.

He said, "The economy of our country has collapsed. Unemployment and inflation have increased, these are the biggest issues in the country. Even if BJP wants, they can't provide jobs to people in India because they have destroyed the employment providing sectors."

The Wayanad MP also said that the political leaders should fight elections to make a "decisive" government, instead of contesting polls for a "close result".

"It's very easy to find out who is doing real work in Karnataka. We should be deciding tickets based on the work that person is doing for Congress. We shouldn't fight the election for a close result, we should fight to make a decisive government," he added.

Recently, Congress which faced a huge debacle in all five states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur, is now hoping to revive its power in Karnataka. (ANI)

