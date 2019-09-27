Rahul Gandhi comes out in support of Pawar, calls BJP govt 'vindictive'

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Coming out in support of National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe in a money laundering case, Rahul Gandhi on Friday called the government "vindictive".

"Sharad Pawar Ji is the latest Opposition leader to be targeted by a vindictive government. The timing of this action, a month before elections in Maharashtra, reeks of political opportunism," Gandhi tweeted.

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad thanked Gandhi for his support to the NCP president. "We thank Rahul Gandhi for coming forward and openly supporting Sharad Pawar ji on vindictive politics by BJP," he said in Mumbai.

The ED has initiated an investigation against Sharad Pawar for alleged money laundering in connection with Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank scam.

Pawar was to visit the ED office today which he called off after police requested him not to go there keeping the law and order situation in view. NCP workers had announced to accompany Pawar to the agency's office.

On Thursday, the police imposed prohibitory orders in Mumbai's Ballard Estate area in view of Pawar's visit to ED office. (ANI)