Rahul Gandhi condoles death of Congress leader Ramkrishna Dwivedi

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday condoled the death of senior party leader and former Uttar Pradesh Home Minister Ramkrishna Dwivedi.

"Saddened to hear about the news of the death of Ramkrishna Dwivedi, former Uttar Pradesh Home Minister and aide of Indira ji. My condolences to his family and loved ones in this hour of grief," the Gandhi scion said on Twitter (roughly translated from Hindi).

Dwivedi died in the morning today after a prolonged illness. He was 88. (ANI)

