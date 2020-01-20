New Delhi [India], Jan 20 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday conveyed his condolences on the passing away of veteran party leader Shamsher Singh Surjewala.
"In the passing of Shri Shamsher Singh Surjewala, we have lost a popular and respected Congressman who worked tirelessly in the service of India's farmers and the development of Haryana. My condolences to his family & friends. Om Shanti," Gandhi's tweet on Monday read.
Veteran Congress leader and father of Randeep Singh Surjewala, Shamsher Singh Surjewala passed away at AIIMS, New Delhi on Monday. He was 87.
The leader breathed his last at AIIMS following a prolonged illness.
Rahul Gandhi earlier visited AIIMS and met Randeep Singh Surjewala to condole the death of the former party leader.
Shamsher Singh Surjewala was a five-time MLA and one-time Rajya Sabha MP. He was also the former president of the Haryana Congress. (ANI)
Rahul Gandhi condoles demise of Shamsher Singh Surjewala
ANI | Updated: Jan 20, 2020 17:24 IST
