Rahul Gandhi condoles Jaitley's death

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condoled the death of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and also expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.

"I am sorry to hear about Mr Arun Jaitley's passing. My condolences to his family and friends. May he rest in peace," he tweeted.

Jaitley passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi earlier today. He was 66.

Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre.

BJP working president JP Nadda said that Jaitley's mortal remains will be cremated at Delhi's Nigam Bodh Ghat tomorrow. (ANI)

