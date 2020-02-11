Rahul Gandhi congratulates Kejriwal after AAP sweeps Delhi polls

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday congratulated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) moved towards a landslide victory in Delhi Assembly polls.

"My best wishes and congratulations to Mr (Arvind) Kejriwal and the AAP on winning the Delhi Assembly elections," Gandhi tweeted.

By 6 pm, the AAP had bagged 37 seats and was leading on 25. The Congress failed to open its account.

The counting of votes started at 8 am on Tuesday at 21 designated centres amid tight security. (ANI)

