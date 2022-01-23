Rahul Gandhi demands Centre to bring back missing Arunachal boy found by Chinese Army

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Soon after Defence Ministry's statement that the Chinese Army has communicated to them that they have found, Miram Taroun, the missing boy from Arunachal Pradesh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the government over the issue, demanding that the boy should be brought back to India.

"Sarkar ho toh farz nibao (If you're the government then perform your duty), Brink back Miram Taroun," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

The Defence Ministry PRO from Tezpur, Lt Col Harshvardhan Pandey on Sunday said, " The Chinese Army has communicated to us that they have found a missing boy from Arunachal Pradesh and the due procedure is being followed."

Earlier, PRO had informed that the Indian Army has sought assistance from China's People Liberation Army (PLA) to locate and return a young boy who hails from Arunachal Pradesh and has been reportedly captured by the Chinese army.



"17-year-old youth Miram Tarom of Zido, Arunachal Pradesh was reportedly captured by Chinese PLA across the Line of Actual Control. Indian Army immediately contacted PLA through a hotline, assistance from PLA has been sought to locate and return him as per protocol," PRO tweeted on Thursday.

This came after, Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao on January 19 claimed that a 17-year-old youth has been abducted from inside Indian territory. Gao claimed that the youth was 'abducted' from Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district.

Gao further claimed that China's PLA has abducted the youth from where the Tsangpo River enters India in Arunachal Pradesh.

He tweeted, "Chinese PLA has abducted Sh Miram Taron, 17 years of Zido vill. yesterday 18th Jan 2022 from inside Indian territory, Lungta Jor area (China-built 3-4 km road inside India in 2018) under Siyungla area (Bushing village) of Upper Siang dist., Arunachal Pradesh."

In his tweet, Gao had tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Indian Army. (ANI)

