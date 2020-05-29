Rahul Gandhi demands measures for welfare of poor, migrant workers and revival of SMEs

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday raised a set of four demands from the Centre for the welfare of poor people, migrant workers, and revival of small and medium enterprises (SME).

"After the COVID-19 crisis has hit India, the poor people and migrant workers have been forced to travel thousands of kilometres on foot to reach their homes. The small and medium enterprises, which provide employment to most Indians, are shutting down one after another," Gandhi said in a recorded message.

"We have four demands to make from the government. Firstly, every poor family should be paid Rs 7,500 each month for six months. Secondly, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) should be run not for 100 days but 200 days in a year. Thirdly, our small and medium enterprises should get an economic package for revival. Fourthly, the migrant labourers who are stranded on the roads should be provided transport facilities to reach their homes," he added.

Meanwhile, as part of the 'Speak Up India' online campaign arranged by the Congress, Rahul Gandhi tweeted: "It is time for every Indian to stand together and speak up in one voice. For our brothers and sisters struggling for survival; for those whose voice has been silenced; for those in despair and are fearful. We are India. Together we can make a difference." (ANI)

