Rahul Gandhi emphasises 'one person, one post' norm in veiled message to Ashok Gehlot

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], September 22 (ANI): Amid indication of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot contesting the Congress presidential polls, party leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday emphasised the "one person, one post" norm and said he believes the commitment of party's Udaipur declaration would be maintained in the election for the party's topmost post.

Describing the post of Congress president as an "ideological post", Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the position "represents a set of ideas and belief system and vision of India".

Answering a question during a press conference on the 15th day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra here, Gandhi said: "You are taking on a position. It is a historic position that defines and has defined a particular view of India. It is not just an organisational post. The Congress president is an ideological post, it is a belief system. My advice would be whoever becomes the president should remember that he represents a set of ideas and a belief system and a vision of India."

"What we had decided in Udaipur. 'One person, one post' is a commitment of Congress and I expect that commitment will be maintained (on party's presidential post)," he added.

The Congress had decided on a set of organisational reforms during the Udaipur Chintan Shivir held earlier this year. The declaration said that the principle of "one person, one post" should be followed.

Rahul Gandhi is not likely to run for the presidential poll scheduled to be held on October 17. The results will be announced on October 19.

Giving an indication of his willingness to contest the presidential election, Ashok Gehlot, who is considered to be close to Nehru-Gandhi family, had said on Wednesday that he is willing to accept any responsibility given to him by the party. Gehlot met party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday.

Party MP Shashi Tharoor has also given indication of contesting polls and had met Sonia Gandhi on Monday. He met Congress Central Election Authority chief Madhusudan Mistry on Wednesday.

Taking a veiled jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party, Gandhi today said that Congress is fighting a "machine" that has "captured the institutional framework" of the country.

"We are fighting a machine that has captured the institutional framework of this country and has unlimited money, unlimited ability to pressurise, buy and threaten people. The yatra is designed to tell the people of India that they need to be united and need to go back to an India that was loving and affectionate," he said.

Sources said Rahul Gandhi will now come back to Delhi tonight.

"Rahul Gandhi will be coming back to Delhi tonight as there is a halt in Bharat Jodo Yatra tomorrow. On September 24, Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will rejoin the Bharat Jodo Yatra," a source said.

The nomination process for the post of Congress president will begin on September 24 and conclude on September 30. (ANI)