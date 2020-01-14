Rahul Gandhi extends greetings on Makar Sankranti

New Delhi [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday extended greetings to people on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

The Gandhi scion took to Twitter to greet the citizens.

"My best wishes to each and every one of you on the auspicious occasion of #MakarSankranti," he tweeted.

Makara Sankranti or Maghi, is a festival day in the Hindu calendar, dedicated to the deity Surya. It is observed each year on January 14. It marks the first day of the sun's transit into Makara, marking the end of the month with the winter solstice and the start of longer days. (ANI)

