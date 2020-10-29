Rahul Gandhi has no political 'aukaat' left: Ravi Shankar Prasad

By Sahil Pandey

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 29 (ANI): Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that the latter does not have a political stature now and nobody takes him seriously.

Prasad's comment comes after the Congress leader, during his rally in Valmiki Nagar earlier today, had said effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were burnt on Dussehra instead of Raavan's.



"Rahul Gandhi ki rajnitik aukat itni bhi nahi bachi hai, woh roz kuch na kuch ul jalool bolte hai. Nobody takes him seriously. He was the president of the Congress party. Is this how he should speak? This shows how desperate the Congress is. When results will be out, you'll see what is the condition of the party," Prasad said during a press conference here.

The Union Minister went on to claim that Gandhi "spread lies about Rafale, demotivated the armed forces, and his quotes were used by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in the United Nations."

"If you watch Pakistan TV, Rahul Gandhi is visible a lot. This is his level," he added.

Hitting out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government over the new agricultural laws, Gandhi had said effigies of Raavan are usually burnt on Dussehra, but this time, in Punjab, effigies of the Prime Minister and industrialists were burnt. "It is sad, but it is happening, because farmers are upset, the youth are angry," he had said. (ANI)

