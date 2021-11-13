Rahul Gandhi has proved Congress is new Muslim League, says Amit Malviya

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell in charge Amit Malviya on Friday said the Rahul Gandhi has proved that the Congress party is the "new Muslim League" in the country.

This comes after Rahul Gandhi on Friday said Hinduism and Hindutva are two different things.

Speaking to ANI, Malviya said, "Rahul Gandhi has insulted the ideology of Hindus, Hinduism and Hindutva if he termed Hindutva an ideology based on violence."

"All this is being done in a planned manner. First, Salman Khurshid compared Hindu and Hinduism with the ISIS ideology in his book. Then, Rashid Alvi termed people chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' devil," he said.

The BJP IT cell in charge further alleged that Congress runs the 'politics of hatred'.



"Rahul Gandhi has proved that Congress party is the new Muslim League in the country. Congress wants to remain in power by dividing the Hindu by caste," he added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said Hinduism and Hindutva are two different things.

While addressing the launch of the Congress party's digital campaign 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' via video conferencing, Rahul Gandhi in his address asked, "What is the difference between Hinduism and Hindutva. Can they be the same thing? If they are the same thing, why don't they have the same name? They're obviously different things. Is Hinduism about beating a Sikh or a Muslim? Hindutva of course is."

On Wednesday, former union minister Salman Khurshid got embroiled in controversy for "defaming and comparing Hinduism with terrorism" in his recent book "Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times".

Khurshid's new book on the Ayodhya verdict was released last week. It explored the Apex Court's landmark judgement on the Ayodhya dispute. Senior Congress leader Khurshid has compared Hindutva to radical terrorist groups like "ISIS and Boko Haram".

The development comes at a time when seven states in the country namely Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat are slated to go for assembly elections next year. (ANI)

