Rahul Gandhi invites suggestions from public for MSME economic stimulus package

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday called on the people to share ideas regarding the party's proposed MSME economic stimulus package in the wake of COVID-19 lockdown.

"COVID-19 has devastated our micro, small and medium businesses (MSME). The Congress party needs your help. Send us suggestions and ideas for what an MSME economic stimulus package should cover on our social media platforms," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

India is under a nation-wide lockdown which was imposed on March 25 and later extended on April 14 to May 3 to stem the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

