Rahul Gandhi is actually a blessing for BJP: Himanta Biswa on Ghulam Nabi Azad quitting Congress

Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 26 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday took a dig at Rahul Gandhi after Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad quit Congress and said that he (Rahul Gandhi) is actually a blessing for the BJP.

Speaking to reporters about Azad's resignation, Sarma said, "If you read Ghulam Nabi Azad's letter and the letter I wrote in 2015, you will find a lot of similarities. In Congress, everyone knows Rahul Gandhi is immature. Sonia Gandhi is not taking care of the party, she's only trying to promote her son. It is a futile attempt."

"As a result, people loyal to the party are deserting it. I had predicted that a time for Congress will come when only Gandhis will remain in the party and it is happening. Rahul Gandhi is actually a blessing for the BJP," Sarma added.

Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday resigned from all posts of the party citing the "immaturity" of Rahul Gandhi whom he blamed for "demolishing the consultative mechanism" in the party.

In a hard-hitting 5 page note to party interim president Sonia Gandhi, Azad claimed that a coterie runs the party while she was just a nominal head and all the major decisions were taken by "Shri Rahul Gandhi or rather worse his security guards and PAs."



The development comes days after Azad resigned from the organisational post of Jammu and Kashmir.

Recounting his long association with the Congress and his close relationship with Indira Gandhi, Azad said the situation in the Congress party has reached a point of "no return."

Azad's resignation comes ahead of the 2024 elections and after indications that elections to the post of Congress chief would be postponed yet again. Congress top leadership has announced a 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

Ghulam Nabi Azad is one of the group of 23 leaders who were vocal about a leadership change in the Congress and not being dependent on the Gandhi family for every major decision of the Congress party.

Earlier on Wednesday, lawyer-turned-politician Jaiveer Shergill resigned as Congress spokesperson stating that the decision-making of the grand-old party is not in consonance with the ground reality and public interest rather it is influenced by sycophancy.

Among the prominent Congress leaders who have left the party are Jyotiraditiya Scindia, who is now a Union minister and Jitin Prasada. (ANI)

