Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Wayanad tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Amidst the intensifying flood situation in Kerala, Wayanad MP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hinted that he will pay a visit to his constituency on August 11.

Wayanad is one of the worst-hit districts in the state by the floods which have been caused due to incessant rains in Kerala and adjoining states.

Earlier today, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that Wayanad was the worst-hit district in the state and had estimated that approximately 11 people had died in the district alone due to floods.

"Accidents have happened in unexpected areas.... 80 landslides in various parts of the state. Malappuram, Kavalappara, Bhoothalam Colony and Puthumala in Wayanad are worst affected," Vijayan said during a press conference here.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi today, Gandhi had hinted he was planning to visit his parliamentary constituency and meet the flood-affected people.

"I am probably going to Kerala tomorrow. If it is possible to go without creating any disturbance, then I will go. I will probably spend two days as per the plan. I spoke to the Prime Minister, Chief Minister, collectors and will try to help people as much as I can. I have also spoken to the Congress workers there also," Gandhi told reporters.

Earlier today, the relief and rescue team operating in the nearby Palakkad district's Agali region were able to rescue a pregnant woman who had been stuck due to the rising water. The rescue team used ropes to successfully bring the women out and relocated her to a safe location. (ANI)