Rahul Gandhi is neither a Hindu nor a Hindustani, says BJP

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Sunday took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comment on the "difference between Hindus and Hindutvavadis" saying that the Congress leader is neither a Hindu nor a Hindustani.

"Rahul Gandhi says he is Hindu and not a Hindutvavadi. But the country says that Rahul Gandhi is neither a Hindu, nor a Hindutvavadi, or a Hindustani. The reason is that a conspiracy is being run by Gandhi family to defame Hindu and Hindutva and compare it with terrorist organizations like Boko Haram and ISIS," said Bhatia.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that Hindutvavadis only want power and they are in power since 2014 and urged people to throw Hindutvavadis out of power and bring back Hindus who follow the path of truth.

"Hindutvavadis spend their entire life in search of power. They want nothing but power and can do anything for it. They follow the path of 'Sattagrah' (search for power), not 'Satyagrah' (search for truth). This country is of Hindus, not of Hindutvavadis," said Rahul Gandhi at a rally in Rajasthan.

Reacting to this statement of Congress leader, Bhatia said," Every citizen in this country, even a small child, knows that if anyone is greedy for power, that it is the Gandhi family. For the sake of power, you orchestrated riots in 1984, you did corruption, you ask for proof of surgical strike and say only some trees have fallen during Balakot airstrike."

"Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had said that Hindutva means killing of Sikhs and Muslims. This clearly shows hatred of Gandhi family towards Hindu religion. That hatred is coming out in view of upcoming assembly elections," said Bhatia.

"Every citizen of this country, especially Hindus will teach them a lesson, after which Rahul Gandhi would know that Hindu religion means sacrifice. Although, I am sure Gandhi family wouldn't ever understand this," he added.



Alleging that Rahul Gandhi only spews poison in his speeches, Bhatia said, "I don't think Rahul Gandhi likes harmony that is present in BJP-ruled states. He always spews poison through his speeches. It seems like you don't like the progress country is witnessing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Connecting the statements made by Congress leader in Rajasthan with the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the BJP leader said, "Muzaffarnagar riots happened when you were in the government at the Centre and Samajwadi Party's government was there in Uttar Pradesh. These poisonous sentences are being spoken in view of the upcoming assembly elections, especially in Uttar Pradesh. I would dare you to make such indecent remarks on any other religion except Hinduism."

"Rahul Gandhi does not have the courage to make such provocative speeches from the soil of Uttar Pradesh. He knows that CM Yogi Adityanath government will take immediate action. He goes to Rajasthan where there is a Congress party government. From there he makes such statements because he knows that the government will spew their poison and Ashok Gehlot will remain silent," said the BJP leader.

"The people of this country want to ask Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra why they don't comment on petrol-diesel prices which are highest in Rajasthan, the price of electricity which also highest in Rajasthan. We (BJP) talk about the development you spew poison. The end is near of this kind of hate politics, which Gandhi family practices," Bhatia said.

"It seems that Rahul Gandhi's is a twin brother of Nathuram Godse. Baburam Chaurasia, who is a Godse devotee, was accepted by the Congress party in Madhya Pradesh. I would like to ask were Rahul Gandhi's lips tied that he could not utter a single word and throw out Baburam Chaurasia. Rahul Gandhi himself talks about Godse because he wants to spread hatred. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party are the ones who follow the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi in his rally on Sunday said, "Hindutvavadis only want power and they have been in power since 2014. We need to throw these Hindutvavadis out of power and bring back Hindus. Who is Hindu? The one who embraces everybody fears nobody, and respects every religion, while a Hindutvavadi bows down before his fear."

"In Indian politics today, there is a competition between two words -- 'Hindu' and 'Hindutvavadi'. The two words have different meanings. I am Hindu but not a Hindutvavadi...Mahatma Gandhi was a Hindu but Godse was a Hindutavadi," he added.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were also present at the Jaipur rally.

Rajasthan Assembly polls are slated to be held in 2023. (ANI)

