Rahul Gandhi is sinking Congress, we don't have to do anything: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Prithvipur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 30 (ANI): Amid the ongoing political crisis in Punjab Congress, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and alleged that he was sinking the party.

"Rahul Gandhi is sinking Congress, disposed off a well-established Punjab government," he remarked at a public rally in Prithvipur.

Taking a dig at the party, he said that state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has "run away" after Captain Amarinder Singh was "removed" from the post of Punjab Chief Minster because of Sidhu, for which he again blamed Rahul Gandhi.



"Amarinder was removed because of Sidhu, now Sidhu has run away as well. We don't have to do anything as long as Rahul Gandhi is there," said Chouhan.

Sidhu on Tuesday tendered his resignation to the party's leadership from the post of President of Punjab Pradesh Congress in a surprise move.

A minister and some other leaders considered loyal to him also tendered their resignations.

Amarinder Singh had stepped down as chief minister on September 18 and said he had been let down by the party leadership. (ANI)

