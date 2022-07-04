Rahul Gandhi lashes out at Karnataka govt over developments in Karnataka PSI recruitment scam case

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday lashed out at the Karnataka government over developments in the Karnataka PSI recruitment scam case.

"BJP's brazen corruption and 'sale of jobs' destroyed the dreams of thousands of youth in Karnataka. The Chief Minister, who was then Home Minister, must be sacked for any fair investigation. Why hasn't the PM taken ANY ACTION? Is this the BJP government's "Sab Khaenge, Sabko Khilaenge" moment?" he tweeted today.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Karnataka police have arrested the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Amrit Paul on Monday, July 4, in police sub-inspectors (PSI) recruitment scam.

The CID arrested Paul after questioning him four times in the scam, where 40 out of the 545 selected candidates have been taken into custody for obtaining more marks by tampering with the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) answer sheets.



Commenting on the arrest of a senior IPS officer, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the government has given a free hand to the CID and hence, they have taken action based on the evidence.

"We are committed to cleansing the entire system through an unbiased and uncompromising probe," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters today.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of a function, he said, "the CID has been given a free hand to investigate the PSI recruitment scam. They have taken action based on the evidence. Our government will act against the guilty even if it happens to be top officials."

"The earlier governments had not bothered to investigate even when voices were raised against such scams during their regime," Bommai said.

In October last year, thousands of candidates appeared for the examination for posts of police sub-inspectors. As many as 545 posts were to be filled, but several officers were accused of a scam in the recruitment process. The Karnataka Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing the case, has arrested more than 50 persons, including government officials, agents and aspirants who had made it to the list. (ANI)

