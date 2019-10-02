Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)
Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)

Rahul Gandhi likely to join protest against night traffic ban on NH-766

ANI | Updated: Oct 02, 2019 03:37 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will likely join the people protesting against night traffic ban on the forest stretch of NH-766, sources said.
Sources shared that Rahul will likely reach Kozhikode on October 3 evening.
Rahul, who is Wayanad MP, on Tuesday led a Congress party delegation and met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to discuss various issues including post-flood relief and rehabilitation efforts in the south Indian state.
"We discussed issues of flood relief and rehabilitation efforts and the issue of night traffic ban on the forest stretch of NH-766, along with other general issues," Rahul Gandhi told media persons after meeting the chief minister at Kerala House in New Delhi.
The Congress delegation comprising Rahul, Congress general secretary K Venugopal and Kozhikode MP M K Raghavan discussed issues relating to night traffic ban on the Kozhikode-Kollegal National Highway 766 and the implications of the proposed alternative route.
On October 1, Rahul also wrote a letter to Vijayan in which he said, "The indefinite hunger strike by youth across political lines against the night traffic ban on NH-766 does point out to us the terrible human cost of this measure."
Earlier, Rahul had tweeted in solidarity with youths who were on an indefinite hunger strike since September 25th to protest against the daily 9-hour traffic ban on NH-766 "that has caused immense hardship to lakhs of people in Kerala and Karnataka." (ANI)

