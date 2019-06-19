Rahul Gandhi likely to visit Amethi

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely visit Amethi in Uttar Pradesh later this month, sources said.

On Monday, Rahul took oath as the Member of Parliament from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. Gandhi, netted 7,05,034 votes in Wayanad, winning by 4,31,063 votes against his nearest rival Left Democratic Front (LDF)'s PP Suneer in the constituency.

However, the Congress president lost his family stronghold Amethi parliamentary constituency to BJP leader Smriti Irani.

The dates for Rahul's Amethi visit are being worked out, sources added.

The visit is to thank voters as well as meet workers of the party. Rahul Gandhi, sources added, may visit few places in the parliamentary constituency he represented from 2004 to until recently.

Earlier a team of KL Sharma and Zubair Khan was sent to Amethi to find out the reason behind Rahul's defeat.

During her review meeting in Raebareli, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was reportedly upset with the party's organisational set up in Amethi. She was miffed that the office bearers did not inform her about the ground reality. (ANI)